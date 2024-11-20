CM Punk Teases Working With Roman Reigns on WWE TV: ‘Sparks Are Going to Fly’

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Fightful), CM Punk teased working with Roman Reigns in WWE again and noted that a lot of big names would be around for him to work with.

He said: “We’re on different shows and with my injury and his time off, I saw him at WrestleMania, that’s the last time I saw him. The Shield came here and made a ton of waves in a short amount of time. My relationship with all of those guys was pretty good. I just had to get the hell out of here for my own sanity. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. I think a lot of the questions you have, ‘What is Punk’s relationship with Roman? What does Punk feel about Seth?’ All of that stuff is going to play out on television because that’s what I do. Wrestling fans love drama. When you tune into Raw and SmackDown, you want to see the big names and big money stuff. What is Rock going to do? What is Punk going to do? What is Roman going to do? John Cena is coming back. You throw Cody (Rhodes) into the mix, he’s the champ. Gunther. You get all of those big names and superstars revolving in the same area and sparks are going to fly.“