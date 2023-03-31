CM Punk Texted Dax Harwood During FTR Live Event, Says He Misses The Fans

During last night’s FTR Live event, CM Punk sent a text message to Dax Harwood to let the fans know that he misses them. Punk and FTR have developed a friendship since their time in AEW and recently reunited this week.

During the event, Harwood said he asked Punk if he should send a message to the fans. Punk said, Yes. I miss them.”

This started a ‘CM Punk’ chant, and then Harwood said the second part of Punk’s message read: “I wish I bought them all ice cream.“