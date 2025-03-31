wrestling / News
CM Punk Thanks Fans Following End of European Tour
In a post on his Instagram Stories, CM Punk thanked the WWE fans after taking part in the company’s European tour, which is wrapping up tonight.
He wrote: “Thank you Bologna, Belfast, Nottingham, Glasgow, London, Vienna. Thank you Amsterdam. Overflowing with gratitude. Thank you fans. We appreciate you very much. (Homesick but having the time of my life.)”
He also spoke to the crowd in Amsterdam at a recent event and shared the same sentiment.
CM Punk shares a heartfelt moment with the crowd. #WWEAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/MMKNqgW2xW
— Confusednl (@confusednl1982) March 30, 2025
