CM Punk Thinks AEW Needs To Stop Mentioning WWE

In an interview with Screenrant, CM Punk said that he thinks AEW should stop mentioning WWE on their programming and focus on their own product. The last time they did this was on this week’s episode of Dynamite, when Cody mentioned “that other company we came from” to Chris Jericho. Here are highlights:

On AEW talking about WWE: “Yeah. I think AEW needs to focus on themselves and stop talking about WWE. Cody and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, all those guys have something great going on. I just think it lessens and cheapens what they are doing when they constantly attack WWE. There hasn’t been an alternative to WWE in so very long, and I think they do a disservice to themselves when they’re trying to be the alternative but constantly bring up WWE. But I understand, when people ask you the questions during the interviews you have to answer them. But that’s just part of life. You have to learn how to navigate that. I would like them to just try to focus on their product and building it up and making it better. I think that would benefit all the fans.”

On if he plans to continue acting: “I always keep my options open (laughs), but I think this is it. I think this is my new drug. I was addicted to showing up on set and being better than I was the day before, so my goal now is, whatever project is next, I want to learn more. I want to become a better actor, and I want to keep my options open. If I get a good script and I’m working with great, quality people, chances are I’m going to try to do as many of these as I possibly can. I had, like, unlimited fun. I can’t stress enough how everybody was amazing to work with, even on the hardest shoot days when it was stressful. Everybody lifted everybody else up. Hopefully, I’ll be in a lot more of these!”

On why he chose The Girl on the Third Floor: “Great question. Well, a couple of things. They were making a very Chicago-centric movie, so they wanted Chicago-based actors. I’m not even sure if anybody else was in the running for this thing. They were dead set on getting me. Because I had done Maron, Bobcat Goldthwait was trying to get a hold of me. I have a friend of a friend who works in the MPI office (MPI Media Group which owns Dark Sky Films), so I got an e-mail from a longtime friend of mine, and I also got an e-mail from Marc Maron saying that Bobcat wanted to get my info. Both of those roads led me here. I started e-mailing with Greg Newman from MPI, and before I even read the script, I made my mind up that I was doing it, just based on the names attached. Travis Stevens… And Steve Albini was already attached to provide the score, which really floored me. If you know anything about Steve Albini, I mean, he hasn’t done anything in music in a very long time. It just spoke my language. They were making a Chicago haunted house movie! I didn’t have to travel. I could hang out with my daughter and my wife every day, before and after work. And then I read the script, and it was really really good! So I was just super excited to be a part of it. It was an easy answer, and the answer was yes.”