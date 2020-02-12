wrestling / News
CM Punk Thinks Aleister Black Should Go After US Title
February 12, 2020 | Posted by
During his appearance on last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk said that Aleister Black should advance his career by going after the WWE United States championship.
He said: “I think if he’s knocking on the door, Mick Foley says he’s knocking on the door, then he’s obviously knocking on the door. We got to go for a secondary title here. I think Andrade would be the guy to go after. Zelina Vega may or may not like that idea, I don’t know, but I know she’s kind of building a stable here so I think that would be a good direction.”
"I think @AndradeCienWWE would be the guy to go after." – @CMPunk on who @WWEAleister should feud with next.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/B4o78oEzzB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2020
