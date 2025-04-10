– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar CM Punk discussed his career, how he thinks without wrestling he’d either be dead or in jail, his acting aspirations, and a whole lot more. Below are some highlights:

CM Punk on where he would be without wrestling: “I’d be dead or in jail right now, 100%, and I’ve narrowly avoided jail multiple times. I really don’t know, it’s hard for me to say, ‘I was interested in this,’ and ‘I was interested in that,’ ‘Maybe I would have done this.'”

His thoughts on fame and wanting to be a wrestler: “You ask kids nowadays, what do you want to be when you grow up? And unfortunately, I think a lot of people say “I want to be famous”. That sucks. Fame sucks. Fame is a side effect of being successful at what I do. I wanted to be a wrestler. I never said I wanted to be a millionaire. I never said I wanted to be a WWE superstar. I wanted to be a wrestler. I got a pair of boots and I started wrestling.”

Punk on his upcoming acting projects: “The Netflix thing is interesting, because I think they want to specifically find projects not only for me, but other superstars that they feel can cross over. I would love to do stuff with [John] Cena. I would love to do stuff with anybody, really. I’m in it to learn. And in that respect, I’m an artist. I want to do stuff that’s fulfilling.”

On not having any plans to retire anytime soon: “No, because you never know what’s going to happen. If you would ask me when I was 26 if I would be wrestling when I was 46, I would have been like, ‘No way.’ The business has changed so much, the miles that we put on our bodies for years and years and years, and now we’re here, and we’re wrestling maybe once a month, we’re doing one show a week.”

CM Punk will be in action at WrestleMania 41 next weekend. He will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally. Punk will also be starring in the upcoming Netflix horror movie, Night Patrol, and he’s joined the cast of the SyFy series Revival.