CM Punk Thinks Pat McAfee Is Best Thing On NXT Not Named Rhea Ripley

Pat McAfee is set to lead his team into NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday, and ahead of the show, he’s receiving quite a compliment from former WWE superstar CM Punk.

Punk to Twitter to share a random tweet directed at McAfee and NXT, with Punk declaring that other NXT talent should be embarrassed by how great McAfee is on the mic compared to them.

“A lot of it has to do with circumstance, but everyone else on the show(s) should feel embarrassment, and subsequently USE said feeling to better themselves, at the fact that

@PatMcAfeeShow is a better promo than everyone on the show(s),” Punk said.

He replied to a tweet on what McAfee’s potential would be if he worked full-time for NXT, with Punk noting that there’s no reason for McAfee to do so considering that he’s one of the top acts on NXT each week.

“There’s zero reason for him to fully commit to wrestling. He’s already the best thing on this show not named @RheaRipley_WWE,” Punk said.

Punk also made it clear that circumstances surrounding how WWE presents certain talents are a big reason for the gap between McAfee and others.

“Correct. Like I said…circumstances,” he said.

McAfee will team up with Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan in a traditional WarGames Match against Undisputed Era members Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

