CM Punk Says He’ll Have A ‘Lot of Time’ On His Hands Over Next Two Months

As previously reported, CM Punk returned to MMA commentary last night, calling the action at CFFC 125. It was his first public appearance since AEW All In and firing from AEW. However, something he said while on commentary has caused a lot of buzz online.

There were several comments that hinted at Punk’s last days in AEW. Co-host John Morgan said he ran into Punk backstage and that Punk was back on commentary “with cause.” Of course, when he was fired from AEW, it was noted that he was fired “with cause.”

Later, the idea of a post-fight show was brought up, when Punk said he had “some time on my hands for the next two months.” This is what got people on social media talking, as two months from now is November. Specifically, WWE Survivor Series will be held on November 25 in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

Punk reportedly showed up at an episode of WWE RAW back in April, where he briefly spoke to Triple H, among others.