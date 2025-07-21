CM Punk To Kick Off WWE Raw, Number One Contenders For Tag Team Championships To Be Decided

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed that CM Punk will kick off the show. Punk is expected to address the World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER, and the ongoing tensions between their respective factions.

A major triple threat tag team match will take place to determine the next challengers for the World Tag Team Championships. The New Day will face The Creed Brothers and the LWO, with the winning team earning a future championship opportunity.

Also scheduled for tonight, Roman Reigns will address Paul Heyman’s recent alignment with Seth Rollins’ faction. Two weeks ago, Heyman officially joined the group, seemingly severing his ties to The Bloodline. The current lineup for tonight’s show is below:

* CM Punk kicks off RAW to address GUNTHER

* World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender’s Triple Threat Match: The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers vs. LWO

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

* Rusev vs. Sheamus

* Becky Lynch has “a proposal” for Lyra Valkyria

* Roman Reigns to address Paul Heyman