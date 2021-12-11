wrestling / News
CM Punk, Tony Khan, Taz, and More Comment on Debut of Hook on AEW Rampage
– As previously reported, Hook made his in-ring debut on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, picking up a win over Fuego Del Sol. The pro wrestling world is buzzing after the show, and Hook is receiving praise from across the wrestling landscape.
Speaking on the son of Taz’s debut, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted, “What a debut match in @AEW for HOOK tonight on #AEWRampage! Congratulations to @730hook + @OfficialTAZ!” He also later added, “SEND HOOK… TO THE MOON BECAUSE HE WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD TONIGHT! #AEWRampage”
Meanwhile, CM Punk commented on Hook’s debut, “Me leaving earth once @730hook debuts. #SendHook @aew @AEWonTNT #rampage”
The wrestler was officially signed by AEW after his debut on Rampage. You can see other comments on Hook’s debut from AEW star below:
Me leaving earth once @730hook debuts. #SendHook @aew @AEWonTNT #rampage pic.twitter.com/mVV59D4SDO
— player/coach (@CMPunk) December 11, 2021
What a debut match in @AEW for HOOK tonight on #AEWRampage! Congratulations to @730hook + @OfficialTAZ!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 11, 2021
SEND HOOK… TO THE MOON BECAUSE HE WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD TONIGHT! #AEWRampage
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 11, 2021
Sooooo proud. https://t.co/Ofpva7fXh4
— ftw (@OfficialTAZ) December 11, 2021
He aight. #AEWRampage #Hook
— New Ep #NotFound out now! (@TheLionelGreen) December 11, 2021
They really sent him huh? #SendHook #AEWRampage @730hook
— Chair…Man (@ShawnSpears) December 11, 2021
#Hook is a f*cking animal #AEWRampage
— Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 11, 2021
They sent HOOK on #AewRampage and he did not disappoint !
— The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) December 11, 2021
#AEWRampage send @730hook #SendHook pic.twitter.com/Ba39WhmYue
— PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) December 11, 2021
HOOK!#AEWRampage
— Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) December 11, 2021
🪝
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kyle O’Reilly Also A Free Agent Now, O’Reilly and Gargano Removed From WWE Internal Roster
- WWE Reportedly Trying To Keep Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Happy, Deals Up Soon
- Note On Wrestling Ticket Sales On Secondary Market, GCW Said To Be Doing The Best
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent