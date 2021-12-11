CM Punk, Tony Khan, Taz, and More Comment on Debut of Hook on AEW Rampage

– As previously reported, Hook made his in-ring debut on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, picking up a win over Fuego Del Sol. The pro wrestling world is buzzing after the show, and Hook is receiving praise from across the wrestling landscape.

Speaking on the son of Taz’s debut, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted, “What a debut match in @AEW for HOOK tonight on #AEWRampage! Congratulations to @730hook + @OfficialTAZ!” He also later added, “SEND HOOK… TO THE MOON BECAUSE HE WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD TONIGHT! #AEWRampage”

Meanwhile, CM Punk commented on Hook’s debut, “Me leaving earth once @730hook debuts. #SendHook @aew @AEWonTNT #rampage”

The wrestler was officially signed by AEW after his debut on Rampage. You can see other comments on Hook’s debut from AEW star below:

They sent HOOK on #AewRampage and he did not disappoint ! — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) December 11, 2021