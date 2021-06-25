CM Punk Took Part In Bayley Q&A, Bayley Wants To Wrestle AJ Lee

Bayley had a Q&A on Twitter yesterday and got a question from none other than former WWE Champion CM Punk. Punk asked her who she’d like to wrestle from his house and she chose AJ Lee, with the winner taking their dog Larry for a walk.

He wrote: “#DearBayley if you could wrestle one person who lives in my house, who would it be?”

Bayley replied: “Ah my precious heart couldn’t leave you all hanging, so I’ll pick a random to answer!…………. @CMPunk what a lucky coincidence!!!! I would choose @TheAJMendez – winner gets to take cute man Larry on a walk!!!!!”

Punk later deleted his post, but you can see a screenshot below.