CM Punk Trades Barbs With Logan Paul On WWE Raw

CM Punk came out to confront Logan Paul on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Paul open the show and talk about how he plans to win the men’s Elimination Chamber match this weekend before Punk came out.

Paul took shots at Punk and said Punk was jealous of him, saying that the Best In the World’s career consisted of him failing upward. Punk said that he didn’t know Paul well enough to have a personal problem with him, but said he was a dime a dozen and does ignorant things for a reaction. Punk said Paul had no substance to him and the people deserve better.

The two went back and forth before Punk said Paul won’t be in WWE long enough to be remembered and that he would find out at Elimination Chamber that he, Punk, is Satan himself.

Paul then slapped Punk and escaped the ring before Punk said that Paul would be locked in a cage with him on Saturday.