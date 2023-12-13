– PWInsider reports that the recently returned CM Punk was back at the WWE Performance Center again earlier today in Orlando, Florida. Punk was there training and working with the NXT talents.

As previously noted, Punk was also backstage at last night’s NXT TV, hanging out and providing feedback to talent on their matches throughout the evening. He did not make an appearance during the live broadcast.

PWInsider notes that there was a “massive” amount of genuine excitement at the Performance Center yesterday when CM Punk made a surprise appearance and spent the evening with talents. WWE is also taping next week’s edition of NXT TV later tonight.