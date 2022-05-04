CM Punk Trends On Twitter For His Pro-Women’s Rights Message Due To Imminent Danger of Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

CM Punk is very outspoken and managed to trend on Twitter last night after giving his thoughts on the news that Roe v. Wade might be overturned by the Supreme Court. The 1973 decision ruled in favor of abortion being a constitutional right. While the Court has not made a final decision, a draft written by Justice Samuel Alito has leaked online, causing a backlash among women and women’s rights advocates.

Punk originally posted a photo of himself in AEW wearing a women’s rights shirt to his Instagram Stories. A fan asked if he was going to ‘cry like a little bitch.’

Punk replied: “A little bit, yeah. For my wife, my sisters, for mothers and women who are helplessly watching their rights over their own bodies stripped away by elite, rich, white, terrorist religious fascists. Being human means I cry when injustices masquerade as religious right. HER BODY, HER CHOICE.”

He then responded to another fan: “Unfollow me. We respect women here.”