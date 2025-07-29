CM Punk and Triple H Explain The History of Their Backstage Heat

CM Punk and Triple H explained the history of their backstage heat with each other, and how they mended fences before Punk’s return to WWE in 2023 on WWE Unreal, which is now streaming on Netflix. Highlights of their comments are below.

CM Punk on how he and Triple H originally viewed each other as competitors: “Initially, Hunter and I clashed because I was a main talent roster, full-time, the same time he was a main talent roster, full-time, so there is that competition, and a lot of that generation was looking down at kids like me, saying, oh, you’re here to take my spot, well I’m not gonna let you, or at least it’s gonna be a fight. Halfway through my career here, he becomes office, and I’m like, ****** can’t tell me anything.”

Triple H on how he didn’t trust CM Punk: “I always felt like my job was, I’m between office and the talent, but Punk would never let me assist, and then he would sometimes attack me. There would be moments where we’d have a meeting and he’d come at me and I’d leave there thinking, this little mother******. Punk didn’t trust me, and I didn’t trust Punk.”

CM Punk on how he always told the truth: “I had been on the road 365 days a year for 10 years straight. After awhile, the wheels fell off. And you can say that I have a big mouth and talk a lot of ****, but that doesn’t mean anything I said was nothing short of 100% fact.”

On how he felt that WWE would have worked him to death had he not left: “If I didn’t take myself off the hamster wheel, nobody else was gonna, and they were gonna work me until I died. When I left this place in 2014, I was heartbroken. It took maybe 10 years to heal from a lot of things. We’d had conversations over the years for me to be able to come back here and just, nothing stuck.”

Triple H on how he felt CM Punk changed over the years: “I felt like how he communicated with others needed to change. One time when he and I met after he had left, this is years later, when there was a conversation about him coming back, I said, still the same dude, won’t work. The last time we met and talked to him, I felt like he honestly was different, seemed almost in the phone call we both realized, he’s different, I’m different. Let’s give it a shot.”

CM Punk on how his return was the biggest in WWE history: “Fair to say that me returning to WWE is the biggest return of all time.”

The episode also featured backstage footage of Triple H and CM Punk planning on posting a photo together on social media.

Please credit 411mania.com if using any of this transcription.