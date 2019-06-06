wrestling / News
CM Punk Trolls Fans About Signing For AEW
June 6, 2019
CM Punk has been trolling fans on his Instagram story (via Fightful) recently, as he teased that he had an announcement about someone signing with AEW. After a little buildup, he finally revealed that the person ‘signing’ with the company was Prince Kharis…a mummy character that appeared for Jim Cornette’s Smokey Mountain Wrestling in 1993, played by Rob Mayze.
Fans have been speculating that Punk could appear in AEW, especially with AEW set to happen in Chicago, but there’s been no sign from either Punk nor AEW that this could actually happen. Punk made a secret return to wrestling back in April at an independent event, wearing a mask and hitting a GTS to help Ace Steel win a match.
