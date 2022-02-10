CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds

– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk tried to provoke MJF into a rematch after last week’s defeat. However, MJF demanded that Punk beat FTR with a tag team partner other than Darby Allin or Sting in order to get it. After the segment, Punk actually sent out a tweet, asking his former ROH rival Samoa Joe if he was in the country, teasing that Joe could team with him last night.

Joe later responded with a gif that said, “Who, me?” Ultimately, CM Punk picked Jon Moxley as his tag team partner on last night’s tag team match on Dynamite, and they defeated FTR in the tag match.

WWE released Samoa Joe for a second time last month. It was Joe’s second WWE release in less than a year.