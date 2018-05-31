CM Punk: UFC 225, WWE, & What’s Next?

“Hello Mr. Watry,

“I’m an avid reader, and I just wanted to reach out and tell you how much I enjoy your articles. I find them very insightful and well-written and I really find your perspective unique. I think what I appreciate most is how little negativity you show. I respect that. I’m honestly not sure why you are met with such resentment and hostility by some of the readers, but I guess you can’t make everyone happy. Anyway, thank you again for all you do and please keep up the good work.”

– 411mania reader

Backstory

Next week will be my monthly reader feedback column. Thus, this is your last chance for May 2018 to make a comment or ask a question below enticing me to reply. Since UFC 225 is June 9th, I only have today to write about all things CM Punk before his grand octagon return. Makes perfect sense, right? Right. Let’s get to it.

What Is Going On With CM Punk?

His Initial UFC Signing – To refresh all of our memories, this is what I said about CM Punk when news broke that he was heading to UFC a few years ago:

“Excuse me if I am a tad bit skeptical over Dana White even doing this in the first place, much less the slim chance this equals long-term success minus a few big paydays/PPV buy rates and then a quick CM Punk UFC retirement.”

Ding, ding, ding!

Ignoring the fact that Dana White infamously later said that CM Punk probably shouldn’t even be in UFC, the publicity stunt paid off and everybody got their dollars. Once. For that, fine. Whatever. It was a very blatant example of hypocrisy from Punk and the part-timers thing. However, things tend to change when they benefit you.

Regardless of how his first fight ended up, I knew he would always come back – win or lose. It was a bucket list dream to compete but was also about much more than that. Pride, ego, revenge, etc. All of that could not be finished with one fight. This will be his second chance, and I am not even convinced that this is it for him.

The Loss – This is what I said in my UFC 203 preview, posted days before Punk stepped into the octagon:

“I am going with the favorite, Mickey Gall. First round win, knockout or submission, it won’t matter. Both guys will probably keep their distance for the first minute or so before attacking and then BOOM! Fight over.”

Well, it went about a minute. I nearly predicted the exact amount of time. BOOM! Fight was over before that though. As we all saw, Punk decided to charge right out of the gate with a weak looking slow punch telegraphed a mile away, and that was all she wrote. Gall was the better fighter then, now, and forever. He got pummeled for about 90 seconds on the ground before a tap out. It went just as expected (minus the usual suspects thinking otherwise), and UFC, White, and Punk all got exposed in record time. All for six figures. My guess is Punk will not be complaining on any podcast about earning so much more than his opponent who was actually a legitimate fighter.

WWE Shots – After that, a lot of the chatter from wrestling fans kinda died down. Truth be told, a lot of people thought CM Punk would NEVER step foot in the UFC and all of the training stuff was an act. I never believed that, but it was a popular sentiment. The second he got stomped on and crushed, the ‘image’ and persona of Punk absolutely took a hit. Not just to his diehard followers but also WWE. Every trip to Chicago since has seen/heard less and less chants for the straight edge savior. Expect that to pick up though come Money in the Bank 2018 next month. Punk will be back in the news soon…win or lose at UFC 225.

What Has Changed? – Back in 2016, I had a ‘source’ that trained at Roufusport who gave me some scoops. Living nearby, it wasn’t too difficult to get some information. Here is what I was told two years ago:

“CM Punk is 100% serious about this. It is no publicity stunt. He is invested into this all the way and works hard at the gym. No BS from him at all. Even told he helps clean up the mats afterwards like everybody else. Very cool. The downside is the stories about him losing a majority of his ‘simulation’ fights are true. Still not a lot of improvement from the guy, despite what his coaches and friends will publicly say.”

My mini-report was later confirmed when UFC aired their usual Countdown Documentary and showed Punk cleaning up the mats. Either way, as tempting as it was to dig up more information, I didn’t even bother. The guy is now two years older and is even further down the relevancy map since his UFC debut. I wish I could give you all another exclusive, but I will just assume the same quotes from 2016 still apply but worse.

Can He Win Now? – Well, here is the deal. CM Punk stood no chance against Mickey Gall. Anybody with half a brain knew that going in, as Dan White later would admit once the suckers paid for the pay-per-view that night. Against a fellow can like Mike Jackson, this may shock you, but I am giving Punk a decent shot to win. I wrote the same in 2016 after UFC 203. One experience under his belt and a big slice of humble pie later, he wants to come back better than ever – versus a lesser opponent. I am not going to proclaim victory, but yes, Punk may get that coveted UFC win in less than two weeks. On the main card nonetheless, obviously a much deserved honor with two fighters carrying a 0-1 record.

Wrestling Future – For what it’s worth, I did predict in my 2018 Predictions column that CM Punk would do SOMETHING professional wrestling related this year. I know that is a broad statement and vague; I am well aware. Still, I do think his UFC aspirations are coming to an end in the next year or so. He knows it. We all knew it. His comic book he wrote reportedly sold the least amount of copies of the entire series, and there isn’t a whole heck of a lot of low rent MTV shows left to host. Leave those for The Miz. Punk is doing an autograph signing in Chicago in a few months during the independent wrestling ALL IN weekend festival. It is not an official part of the actual event but may as well be. The much praised wrestling t-shirt store in Chicago counts as far as I am concerned. What he does after that…who knows? I do think some kind of wrestling return is on the horizon. The phrase “never say never” has been said so many times it has lost all meaning. He’ll be back.

WWE/Doctor Trial – Ah yes, that tiny matter. If you recall, I was one of the only writers on the internet to immediately call out Punk’s laughable comments on the now punchline Art Of Wrestling podcast appearance. While everybody else was celebrating his stories, eating up every word as the truth and laughing at WWE, I smelled a lawsuit right away. Much less the fact that WWE is now a four billion company and has long moved on. Years later, the defamation lawsuit involving the WWE doctor (Chris Amann) is finally beginning and guess what? I actually think Punk is in the wrong but will likely walk away the winner. Maybe not the ‘winner’ persay but certainly free of charge. These type of cases are so tough to PROVE. Dr. Amann may be correct but without either a friendly judge or jury, I do not see this ending up with him walking away with a million dollars. The CM Punk Art Of Wrestling tell all podcast will not be looked back at fondly throughout wrestling history, despite the feathers it initially ruffled.

SUMMARY: CM Punk turns 40 years old in October. No doubt his UFC run will end shortly and unless there is a sudden Hollywood interest in him after years of nothing, you tell me what his next step is. Rumor has it he and AJ Lee are sitting on millions and can live comfortably. That is fine, and I give him props for being wise with his money. In the entertainment world, far too many go broke. He deserves praise for that. The question is if he is really, truly content with the family life. Just him, AJ, pets, and maybe a child down the road? My gut says CM Punk wants more out of this. We shall see what the next step is June 9th at UFC 225 in Chicago because less than a week later is Money in the Bank 2018 – also in Chicago…

