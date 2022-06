CM Punk has undergone surgery, with the news being announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Tony Schiavone and Excalibur reveal that Punk underwent successful surgery on his “lower leg.”

As reported, Punk announced on last week’s AEW Rampage that he suffered an injury and would need surgery. AEW is crowning an interim AEW World Champion while Punk is out with injury.