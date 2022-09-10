CM Punk Undergoes Surgery For AEW All Out Injury

CM Punk has been confirmed to have undergone surgery to fix the injury he suffered at AEW All Out. Dave Meltzer reported at F4W Online on Friday that Punk underwent the surgery earlier this week to fix his torn left tricep that was suffered during his AEW World Championship win over Jon Moxley.

The report notes that the doctor recommended the surgery happen quickly in order to avoid avoid muscle atrophy. As has been noted, the typical recovery time from such a surgery is about eight months.

Punk was stripped of the title after the PPV following his post-show media scrum, as well as the backstage brawl that ensued after between himself, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. A tournament to crown a new World Champion began on Dynamite and continued on Rampage.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Punk for a quick and full recovery.