CM Punk Gives Update For How Long He Expects To Be Out
CM Punk is out of action due to injury, and the WWE star recently gave an update on his recovery time. Punk suffered a tricep tear in the Royal Rumble, which led to his removal from plans for WrestleMania. Punk weighted in on the notion in an interview at UFC 298.
“You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was going to headline WrestleMania,” Punk said (per Fightful). “Obviously, now I’m not. But, you know, it’s sports. It’s what happens to athletes. Mentally, I think it’s harder because the physical pain is whatever. But I look at it just like a bump in the road. This is an occupational hazard. It happens and I’ll be back bigger and better.”
He continued, “I’m a clumsy idiot. I tore my left triceps about two years ago, so the right one was jealous. I’m like an old cobbler. car. I’m like a 72 Nova, you know what I mean? We have to change some parts every now and again. So once we fix up all the parts, the engine’s still strong, we’ll still be good to go. We’re thinking maybe six to eight months, but I’m not really in a rush to get back to compete. I’m in a rush to get healthy. I’m in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I’ll be when I come back.”
"My heart goes out to Alexander Volkanovski, to me he's still a champion"
WWE superstar @CMPunk reacts after a blockbuster #UFC298 event and discusses his comeback from injury ✨
🎙️ @CarolinePearce pic.twitter.com/bEL5VbQNdS
— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 18, 2024
