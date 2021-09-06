wrestling / News
CM Punk Victorious in Return Match Against Darby Allin at AEW All Out (Clips)
CM Punk made his return to the ring a successful one, defeating Darby Allin at AEW All Out. Punk defeated Allin with the Go 2 Sleep during tonight’s show, and you can check out some clips from the match below.
The match was Punk’s first bout since the 2014 Royal Rumble. After the bout, Sting came out and Punk shook his hand before they both went to tend to Allin. Punk extended his hand to Allin, who shook it before he and Sting left.
Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.
.@DarbyAllin heads to the ring for the biggest match of his life against @CMPunk! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/zogBcHyZvf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME! @CMPunk x #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/fcAdyz6i9I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
What a moment – @CMPunk vs @DarbyAllin #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/hCaCtCAgvo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@CMPunk sends @DarbyAllin flying into the ring post. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/cJTEde7vBP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Is it GTS time? @CMPunk x #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/16J6zqHTcn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@DarbyAllin regains the momentum against @CMPunk. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/7zLctmE0pF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
The Best in the World! @CMPunk wins in his first match back in 7 years! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/SOpg6VsYWL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Respect. @CMPunk x @Sting#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/jFZpWVlsOS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
