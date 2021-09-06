wrestling / News

CM Punk Victorious in Return Match Against Darby Allin at AEW All Out (Clips)

September 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out CM Punk

CM Punk made his return to the ring a successful one, defeating Darby Allin at AEW All Out. Punk defeated Allin with the Go 2 Sleep during tonight’s show, and you can check out some clips from the match below.

The match was Punk’s first bout since the 2014 Royal Rumble. After the bout, Sting came out and Punk shook his hand before they both went to tend to Allin. Punk extended his hand to Allin, who shook it before he and Sting left.

Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.

