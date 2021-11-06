CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston Official For AEW Full Gear

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston will face off at AEW Full Gear next weekend. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Punk and Kingston went face-to-face after they began having issues on last week’s show. Kingston told Punk that he lost respect for him after he held Kingston down eary in his career, and Punk fired back with some shots, saying Kingston is a bum. Kinston then challenged him for Full Gear and Punk accepted before things got physical.

We’ll have an updated lineup for Full Gear after Rampage ends. The show takes place on November 13th.