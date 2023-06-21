CM Punk vs. KENTA Reportedly Not Set For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Fightful Select reports that while it was planned at one point, KENTA vs. CM Punk is no longer set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. It was KENTA that reportedly told both AEW and NJPW that he wasn’t facing Punk at the show. Word then went around backstage at Collision this past week.

AEW is now trying to determine who Punk will face at the event, if anyone. There are other options being considered, but it’s unknown who as most top NJPW talent are booked for other people.

When KENTA tweeted that the match was “never going to happen”, that was in response to the match getting called off. No reason was given for the match being off.