CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced matches for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage, including CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal and more. You can see the updated lineup below for next week’s show, which airs live on TNT on Friday night:

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara vs. Men of the Year & Junior Dos Santos