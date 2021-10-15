CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal To Open AEW Rampage Tonight, Will Be Commercial Free

The head-to-head between AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown tonight got a little more interesting. In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced that CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal will open tonight’s show and will be commercial free. That means that both the final half hour of Smackdown and the first match on Rampage will be against each other with no commercials.

Khan wrote: “Thank you to you great wrestling fans who’ve supported @AEW on TNT for over 2 years now, & because of you fans & your support, we’re opening tonight’s LIVE #AEWRampage with @CMPunk (3-0 #AEW record) vs. @MattSydal (21-9 #AEW record), AND that match will be commercial free on TNT!”