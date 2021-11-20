wrestling / News
CM Punk vs. QT Marshall Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
We have a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with QT Marshall set to face off with CM Punk. Marshall challenged Punk to a match on the show, which will take place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.
The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT, is:
* AEW TBS Women’s Title Quarterfinal Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana
* Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, & FTR vs. Lucha Bros, PAC, & Cody Rhodes
* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall
QT made the challenge & now it's official: @CMPunk v @QTMarshall Wednesday on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8e/5p on TNT from Chicago!
PLUS:
–@bryandanielson v @ColtCabana
–#CodyRhodes/PAC/#LuchaBros v @malakaiblxck/@AndradeElIdolo/#FTR
-TBS Championship Tourney: @thunderrosa22 v @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/FBee3i6Li6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2021
