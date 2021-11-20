wrestling / News

CM Punk vs. QT Marshall Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-24-21

We have a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with QT Marshall set to face off with CM Punk. Marshall challenged Punk to a match on the show, which will take place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT, is:

* AEW TBS Women’s Title Quarterfinal Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana
* Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, & FTR vs. Lucha Bros, PAC, & Cody Rhodes
* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

