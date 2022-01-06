wrestling / News

CM Punk vs. Wardlow & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite CM Punk Wardlow

CM Punk will take on Wardlow among the announced matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* CM Punk vs. Wardlow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
* Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Taz) vs. Dante Martin (w/Lio Rush)

