CM Punk Wants to Work With Ice-T on Law and Order

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently spoke to Collider on his new film, Girl on the Third Floor at this year’s SXSW. Collider released another short clip from the group cast and crew interview this week, CM Punk revealed that he wants to work with Ice-T on Law and Order. You can check out that clip below.

Punk stated when asked what TV show he’d like to work on, “I just want to work with Ice-T, so it’s got to be a procedural cop show, Law and Order. What’s up, T?” The premiere of his new film has been receiving good reviews for his performance.