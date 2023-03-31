CM Punk Was Reportedly Close To AEW Return Prior To Instagram Post

As previously reported, CM Punk posted and deleted a message on Instagram last week in which he took shots at Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. He said that Moxley didn’t want to lose to him and called Jericho a “liar and stooge.”

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk may have been close to an AEW return before that post. The two sides were said to be “working on a reconciliation” which was agreed to “at least in principle”, as Tony Khan wanted Punk back. This seemed to be why AEW tried to book the United Center for All Out in Chicago this year instead of the smaller NOW Arena.

It’s unknown where talks are at this point. There are said to be a lot of complicated issues and people with different opinions. However at one point, Punk was set to return until he made the Instagram post. It may still happen, but as noted, there are many in the locker room that allegedly don’t want him back. The WON noted that there are some who want him back and some who don’t (and this didn’t help change their minds).