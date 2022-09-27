CM Punk Wearing Arm Brace In New Picture

CM Punk posted for a picture with a fan that shows the AEW star wearing an arm brace. The picture is currently circulating online and you can see it below, with the former AEW World Champion wearing a brace around the arm he underwent surgery on earlier this month.

There’s no word on when Punk may be able to return to the ring, nor on his AEW status following his backstage altercation and media scrum comments following All Out.