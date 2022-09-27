wrestling / News
CM Punk Wearing Arm Brace In New Picture
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
CM Punk posted for a picture with a fan that shows the AEW star wearing an arm brace. The picture is currently circulating online and you can see it below, with the former AEW World Champion wearing a brace around the arm he underwent surgery on earlier this month.
There’s no word on when Punk may be able to return to the ring, nor on his AEW status following his backstage altercation and media scrum comments following All Out.
NEW RECENT PIC OF CM PUNK IN TEARS I MISSED HIM pic.twitter.com/VLL3wAmkRS
— ev🕯 (@cmsapphic) September 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Malakai Black Says He’s Still in AEW & Plans to Return Soon, Denies Rumors of Release
- Eric Bischoff On Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, Why He Loved Malenko’s Character
- Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on Raw, Leads to Tiktok Video With More Clues
- Cora Jade Calls Bron Breakker ‘Love Of My Life’ In New Instagram Pic