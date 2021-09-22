CM Punk Weighs in on Bron Breakker’s Ring Name, Jokes About AEW Attendance With ‘93,173’

– WWE NXT talent Bronson Rechsteiner recently made his NXT 2.0 debut with the controversial nickname, Bron Breakker. Earlier today, CM Punk commented on the debate over his ring name, which fans have decried as it denies Breakker’s heritage as the son of former WCW and WWE Superstar Rick Seiner.

Initially, a Twitter user TAPE wrote on the topic, “They have found the man who is going to save the future of men’s wrestling in WWE. y’all will get used to the name ‘Bron Breakker.’ I agree it’s stupid but try to remember the first time you heard names like ‘CM Punk’ and ‘Roman Reigns’ etc etc etc. Goober names just become names over time if the wrestler isn’t ass.”

Punk later responded and wrote on Bron Breaker’s ring name, “CM Punk is the ultimate stupid name. Bron is awesome and going to be fine. He should be Steiner, but it’s not his fault. Changing my name to ‘Killer Brooks.'”

– Later on CM Punk responded to a tweet from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on the expected attendance for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, noting that the live attendance tonight for Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium should be over 20,000 people.

Meltzer initially wrote, “With production moved in, they have a lot of new openings for tickets for tomorrow’s Dynamite. The potential is more than 20,000 now.”

Punk later responded with the number “93,173.” That’s the announced attendance number from WWE for WrestleMania III in 1987, which is long to be a disputed and exaggerated attendance number, with the “real” attendance number believed to be closer to about 78,000 people.