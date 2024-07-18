CM Punk Weighs In On Why The WWE & UFC Merger Is Important

CM Punk sees a lot of importance in how the UFC and WWE merger has brought both companies under one umbrella. The two companies were brought under TKO Group as part of Endeavor’s purchase of WWE last year, and Punk spoke with the TKO social media account about what the merger has done for both companies.

“There are a lot of reasons why I think the crossover between UFC and WWE is important,” Punk said (per Fightful). “We are all under the TKO umbrella, but to me, what’s important about this is that it brings pro wrestling back to its roots.”

He continued, “I think there are a lot of similarities, there are a lot of parallels, and at the end of the day, we are all brothers and sisters, and we are all fighters. It’s really exciting for me to see.”

Punk is currently out of action but has remained on TV as he feuds with Drew McIntyre.