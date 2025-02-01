CM Punk Says Everything’s Still Weird For Him in WWE, Says 2025 Royal Rumble Is A Re-Do

During an interview with Jackie Redmond (via Wrestling Inc), CM Punk spoke about his past in the Royal Rumble, with his last two Rumbles not working out in his favor. That includes the 2014, which was his last appearance in a decade, and the 2024 edition, where he suffered an injury. Here are highlights:

On the 2014 Rumble: “I think about (the 2014 Royal Rumble) a lot. I’m actually nervous talking about it because we legitimately litigated this so it’s (laughs) — yeah, so talking about it being back in the company … at one point you weren’t allowed to say the words ‘CM Punk’ in this company, I was ‘he who shall not be named,’ and I think that Royal Rumble was probably a big part of that. So, me being back for only a year now, everything’s still kinda weird for me.”

On the 2024 Rumble and why this is a re-do: “If I had that magic wand I wouldn’t waive it, not for myself. I think maybe for other people in other situations, but for me I think that’s what this coming Royal Rumble represents to me: is I got a re-do, I got the chance to do it all over again, and that’s how I look at it, that is my magic wand.”