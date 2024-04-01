CM Punk On When He Began Talks For WWE Return, Mending Fences With Triple H

CM Punk discussed when he began talking about a return to WWE and making up with Triple H in a new interview. Punk appeared on The MMA Hour and talked about his return at Survivor Series and more. You can see some highlights from that part of the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On when he began talking about a WWE return: “The action of it started the week of, I think, Thanksgiving… I’d have to look at a calendar to figure out dates exactly. I remember times and places of where I was when I would get phone calls and such. And I had a CFFC show coming up, I think. So I got a call from Nick Khan, and he was just like ‘Hey, we want to talk to you.’ And I was like ‘Cool. [I’m] on my way to the gym, and I have this coming up. CFFC, I’ll be back.’ ‘Cool, you want to talk Monday?’ ‘Great.’

“So it was the week of Thanksgiving. I spoke to him Monday…The call, I’m always so nervous about pulling the curtain back on stuff, but I think the call was more about ‘Hey, we want to talk about you coming back. We’d love you for Royal Rumble.’ Cause they assumed that I probably had some sort of noncompete or something like that, and were kind of floored when I was like ‘No man, I’m ready to go. Let’s do it.”

On mending fences with Triple H: “It’s funny because everyone calls him Paul [now]…I always call him Triple H or Hunter. When I spoke to him, that’s when the ball really got rolling, you know? Cause it was a very…I asked him if he wanted to talk on the phone, and he said ‘No. I would actually rather kind of like to face-time you, so I can see you.’ And I was like ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ We just talked about a whole lot of stuff, and about stuff that was at one point serious to probably both of us…that is silly now. And we just kind of laughed and buried the hatchet. And then we started talking business.”