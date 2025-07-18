CM Punk Reveals When He Knew He ‘Made It’ In WWE

CM Punk recently revealed the moment when he knew he had made it in WWE. The WWE star spoke about the topic during his appearance on Unsportsmanlike, noting that it came from an interaction with a makeup person who used to be in WWE.

“There used to be one makeup lady,” Punk began (per Fightful). “Her name was Jane. Not the nicest lady in the world. This is how I knew I made it. My first time, I was under contract in Ohio Valley Wrestling, and I was brought up to do a dark match. I found the spray bottle that was in the makeup case and I was wetting my hair. I hear, down the hallway, all these expletives, like a sailor was yelling at me. I turn around and it was Jane. ‘What do you think you’re doing? That is for talent. Put it down.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ Quietly tiptoe away. That was 2005.”

He continued, “In 2011, CM Punk became the hottest superstar in the business and Jane walks up to me one day and goes, ‘How come you never come see me? You know I can cut your hair right?’ I was like, ‘I made it. I’m a top guy now,’”

Punk is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam.