wrestling / News
CM Punk Explains Why He Eats Pastries After Big Matches
March 31, 2025 | Posted by
WWE shared a new video in which CM Punk reveals why he likes to eat pastries after taking part in big matches.
He said: “I always want a pastry. after a lot of my big matches for a couple different reasons. I like to treat myself after I put in a lot of hard work. I try to diet when I’m not physically wrestling in the ring, and my pot of gold at the end of that rainbow when I do wrestle is some sort of a treat. Donut, cake, muffins, pastries.”
Can't wait to see what @CMPunk's #WrestleMania MAIN EVENT POST-MATCH PASTRY looks like… 👀🤩 pic.twitter.com/H7CtI9jhgw
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill in Body Stockings, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Tony Schiavone Says Cope Didn’t Tarnish His Legacy By Going To AEW
- Jim Ross On The ‘Honeymoon’ Stage Of Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE Run Ending
- Ted DiBiase On Why Vince McMahon Gave Ultimate Warrior His Mega Push