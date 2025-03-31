CM Punk Explains Why He Eats Pastries After Big Matches

WWE shared a new video in which CM Punk reveals why he likes to eat pastries after taking part in big matches.

He said: “I always want a pastry. after a lot of my big matches for a couple different reasons. I like to treat myself after I put in a lot of hard work. I try to diet when I’m not physically wrestling in the ring, and my pot of gold at the end of that rainbow when I do wrestle is some sort of a treat. Donut, cake, muffins, pastries.”