CM Punk on Why He Wanted to Return to Wrestling, Talents in AEW Who Have Impressed Him

– AEW star CM Punk recently appeared on ESPN SportsNation this week to talk about his return to wrestling. Below are some highlights and a video of his appearance:

Punk on why it was important for him to return: “Because very selfishly it’s what I wanted to do. You know, you take seven years off of something you were pretty decent at and kind of priding yourself on having your finger on the pulse of everything. I think there’s an undercurrent, and there’s a lot of young professional wrestlers out there that are probably better than a lot of people give them credit for. And they just don’t have the spotlight. They don’t have anybody that’s saying, ‘Hey, look at this guy.’ Or they do, but it’s just not on a national level. And I think I can use my name, whatever value that has, and kind of highlight some of the guys while knocking off some ring rust and moving myself up the ladder. For storyline purposes, it makes sense to me. I’ll always remember guys helping me and they were few and far between, and I think more people should help more people. And I’m just doing my best to do that.”

CM Punk n what it was like to have that moment to step out in front of the crowd again: “It was pretty pretty crazy. It was definitely the No. 1 moment of my career. I’ve been fortunate; I’ve done a lot of cool things. I’ve won titles, sold out buildings, wrestled a lot of big names, but to come back after seven years and have that be the response shows you, I think, that I left my fingerprints all over the industry. Individuals and everything, I know we cheated a little bit and it was in my hometown, but still, to sell out the United Center and to come back and to feel that love, it was pretty incredible, and it’s still a little bit overwhelming.”

On The Islanders winning at the UBS Arena after he dragged them in a promo: “Well, I think it’s a lot of responsibility on my shoulders. When I speak, a lot of people listen. I know Barry Trotz, I know all those guys are listening. It’s good to light a fire under those guys. They were skating like crap, and I motivated them, got them to win a couple of games. I don’t know if we’re going to see them in the playoffs, you know, time will tell.”

CM Punk on AEW talents that have impressed him so far: “There’s so many, honestly. There’s so many young guys. I think the future of AEW is in such good hands. Most of the young guys that we have that we’re going to end up spotlighting in the next five years are in their early 20s. Britt Baker, Hook, everybody seems to love Hook; guy’s had one match, you know what I mean? I just think we take our time with our talents. And AEW as a whole is still a baby, two years old, and we’re going to be moving to TBS in the new year. That’s a big step. It’s taking time and fostering our talents rather than just throwing them out there and having a sink or swim attitude I just think helps. Daniel Garcia is a guy that I think is phenomenal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks. It’s easier for me to — I’ll forget so many people if I name them. I just think the future is very, very bright.”

