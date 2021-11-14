CM Punk Wins Battle Against Eddie Kingston AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)

– CM Punk remains undefeated in AEW. At tonight’s Full Gear event, Punk beat Kingston in a bell-to-bell war. Punk was busted open during the match, but he picked up the victory after hitting Kingston with the Go 2 Sleep.

After the match, Punk offered his hand in respect to Kingston, but Kingston bowed out and walked away from the ring. You can view some images and highlights from the match below.

You also can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.