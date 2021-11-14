wrestling / News
CM Punk Wins Battle Against Eddie Kingston AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)
– CM Punk remains undefeated in AEW. At tonight’s Full Gear event, Punk beat Kingston in a bell-to-bell war. Punk was busted open during the match, but he picked up the victory after hitting Kingston with the Go 2 Sleep.
After the match, Punk offered his hand in respect to Kingston, but Kingston bowed out and walked away from the ring. You can view some images and highlights from the match below.
The fists are taped up for a FIGHT…@MadKing1981 says bring out @CMPunk! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/aKa29Kileb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
It's all about to explode…@CMPunk walks right to the ring to face @MadKing1981!#AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/0GU1STca0M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
This is pure hatred! @MadKing1981 x @CMPunk#AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/f5RYWzuTPa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
.@MadKing1981 wears @CMPunk's blood like war paint! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/FtfTwggy1V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
An all out FIGHT! @MadKing1981 x @CMPunk #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/QMewUJYSHd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
The Best in the World @CMPunk wins a bell to bell battle against @MadKing1981 in one helluva fight! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/69EOrKB3AF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Respect shown by @CMPunk, but @MadKing1981 bows out. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/oChKssbB8v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
