CM Punk Wishes He Could Still Talk to Gorilla Monsoon & Phil Zacko

– Earlier this week, former WWE Superstar and World champion CM Punk noted on Twitter how he wished he could still talk to late wrestling legends Gorilla Monsoon and Phil Zacko. You can view his tweets on the subject below.

Punk wrote yesterday (Nov. 30), “I wish Gorilla Monsoon was alive. I’d like to talk to him.” He later added, “And Phil Zacko.” Monsoon passed away in October 1999. Phil Zacko was a northeastern wrestling promoter and one of the original owners of the Capitol Wrestling Corporation. He passed away in 1993.

When a fan responded to Punk and noted he can still chat with WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura, Punk replied, “Had a great convo with him back when he hosted raw. Somewhere in PA.” You can also view that exchange below.

Last year, CM Punk joined the FS1 show WWE Backstage as a Special Contributor. He was part of the show’s broadcast analyst team until its cancellation earlier this year. Punk left the WWE and stopped working as a full-time wrestler in 2014.

