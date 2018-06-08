Various News: CM Punk Doesn’t Plan to Attend All In, Wrestler Accuses Late Veteran Of Groping Her

– CM Punk says that he isn’t likely to appear at All In, even as an audience member. Speaking with Metal Injection, Punk — who fights this weekend at UFC 225 — was asked if he would attend the show September 1st show in Chicago as an audience member.

Punk replied, “No, I got some crippling anxiety when I’m in crowds now. My wife has it really bad, so it gets amplified if she’s with me. Unless it’s a Stanley Cup Final or an occasional Cubs game, I don’t think you’ll see me surrounding myself in a sea of people.”

– Indy talent Shazza McKenzie posted to Twitter on Friday claiming that the late Mario Milano groped her backstage ten years ago. McKenzie took issue with the fact that Milano, who worked for World Championship Wrestling in Australia and held tag team championships in NWA Mid-America, has the AWE Mario Milano Contenders Cup tournament named after him after he passed in 2016: