CM Punk Says He’ll Be At WrestleMania 40, Will Commentate World Heavyweight Title Match

CM Punk appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and confirmed he’ll be at WrestleMania 40. Punk appeared on Monday’s show in Chicago and confirmed that he will be at the April 6th and 7th PPV before teasing a match down the road with Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre came out to the ramp and Punk told him to get down to the ring. McIntyre pointed out that he stomped Punk’s arm apart the last time they were in the ring together and mocked Punk, saying he’s always in even without drinking or drugs. He refused to get in the ring because he said Punk might have a weapon on him.

The two went back and forth until Seth Rollins came out and said that it would be ironic if Punk commentated his World Heavyweight Championship defense against McIntyre at the PPV and warned Punk to stay out of his way. Punk then confirmed he would be on commentary for the match and will make them both interesting, something they’ve failed to do on their own.