WWE News: CM Punk Still Scheduled for Backstage Tonight, RAW Top 10 Moments

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
CM Punk WWE Backstage

– Despite not being mentioned on the WWE Backstage plugs on RAW last night, CM Punk is still scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode after not appearing on the last several, reports PWInsider. Also scheduled are Becky Lynch, Triple H, and Mick Foley.

– Here are WWE’s top 10 moments from last night’s RAW.

CM Punk, Ashish

