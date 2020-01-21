wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Still Scheduled for Backstage Tonight, RAW Top 10 Moments
January 21, 2020 | Posted by
– Despite not being mentioned on the WWE Backstage plugs on RAW last night, CM Punk is still scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode after not appearing on the last several, reports PWInsider. Also scheduled are Becky Lynch, Triple H, and Mick Foley.
– Here are WWE’s top 10 moments from last night’s RAW.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On His Segments With Steve Austin Not Being Scripted, His Reaction to ‘You Suck’ Chants
- Arn Anderson on Whether CM Punk Deserved a Better Run With the WWE Title, If He Was Surprised to See Punk on Backstage
- Triple H Clarifies Who Thought Of DX Name, Recalls Shawn Michaels Throwing Paper At Vince McMahon’s Forehead In Response To WWE Trying to Script DX
- Triple H Sets The Record Straight On Why He Left WCW, Describes His First Meeting with Vince McMahon