CM Punk Hopes To Be At WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, Hated Missing Elimination Chamber 2024

CM Punk says that he’s hoping to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, noting that he was “really depressed” about missing Elimination Chamber in the city. Punk was out of action when WWE brought the Chamber to Perth in 2023 after being injured at the Royal Rumble, and he spoke with Wide World of Sports in the country for a new interview promoting WWE: Unreal. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On what the biggest lesson he’s learned about himself since returning to WWE: “A lot tougher than I thought I was, and in saying that, I thought I was really tough. To me, that’s (what) life is. It’s the corniest thing you could possibly say. It’s not about how many times you get knocked down. It’s about how many times you get up, and even over the past year, there’s been times when I could have easily just rolled over and said, that’s good. I think I’ve had a good enough career and it’s not even really about legacy. To me, legacy is making other people around you better, and that’s how I want to be remembered. So, everything now is just extra credit. I think I had a pretty good career so far but that doesn’t mean I need to hang it up, when I’m legitimately, every day, having the time of my life, looking forward to going to work and working with everybody in front of and behind the camera.”

On missing Elimination Chamber: Perth: “So knock on wood (hopefully I’ll be at WWE Crown Jewel in Australia). Everything’s a do-over at this point. I came back to WWE and got hurt kind of right out the gate, and I remember being really depressed, like heading into Perth, because I couldn’t go. I was hurt, we had big plans. Best laid plans of mice and men, you know, dashed against the rocks and I was really disappointed because I was excited to go to Australia, and now, we’re looking down the barrel of it again in October. I get to do that. I missed out on Paris last time too — France — and we’re doing that coming up too so, knock on wood, everything remains in the places they’re supposed to remain in and I’m looking super forward to the next couple months. You will see me in Australia and I cannot wait.”