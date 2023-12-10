wrestling / News
CM Punk Appears At WWE NXT Deadline, Takes Selfie With Shawn Michaels
December 9, 2023 | Posted by
As teased earlier today, CM Punk did indeed show up at WWE NXT Deadline, greeting Shawn Michaels as he was greeting the audience. Punk and Michaels joked about Punk’s Bret Hart hoodie and Punk noted that HBK worked thigs out with Bret and he worked things out with Triple H. He then reiterated he would decide what brand he would sign with on Monday’s RAW. The two then took a selfie together.
What a way to start!@CMPunk is here at #NXTDeadline!!! pic.twitter.com/fJbBzIdrRf
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
