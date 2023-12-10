wrestling / News

CM Punk Appears At WWE NXT Deadline, Takes Selfie With Shawn Michaels

December 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Deadline Shawn Michaels CM Punk Image Credit: WWE

As teased earlier today, CM Punk did indeed show up at WWE NXT Deadline, greeting Shawn Michaels as he was greeting the audience. Punk and Michaels joked about Punk’s Bret Hart hoodie and Punk noted that HBK worked thigs out with Bret and he worked things out with Triple H. He then reiterated he would decide what brand he would sign with on Monday’s RAW. The two then took a selfie together.

article topics :

CM Punk, NXT Deadline, Joseph Lee

