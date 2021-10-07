CM Punk Recalls Backstage Reaction In WWE To ‘Pipebomb’ Promo, Talks Bringing Back Cult Of Personality In AEW

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, CM Punk discussed bringing back Cult of Personality in AEW, the backstage reaction to his pipebomb promo in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

CM Punk on choosing to bring back Cult of Personality in AEW: “I have been fortunate enough to be friends with a lot of great bands, a lot of talented artists, and to use a lot of those songs for entrance music. Cult of Personality, I think, transcends everything and I’m proud of this. The name CM Punk is forever tied to the band Living Colour and Cult of Personality. It’s just been a common thread throughout my entire life. The whole reason I used that song in Ring of Honor was because I just loved that song. I thought it was great ring entrance music and for the character and everything. That was the song my little league team would play after we won games in 1989. So, it’s been with me for a while. I know all those guys. I was just with them at Riot Fest. I just think that song is too big to not use.”

On the backstage reaction to his pipebomb promo in WWE: “When I was done with that, I remember walking back up the ramp, on the fly thinking, ‘Well I can’t go through the curtain because I just did this promo. If I go through the curtain, kayfabe-wise, I’m fistfighting somebody.’ So I went sidestage, which was just another little tiny thing that made people go, ‘Hmm… this is weird.’ And when I got in the back, there was nobody anywhere. Backstage is normally buzzing, people in the hallways. It was empty. And I remember looking around like, ‘Jeez, what’s going on?’ And then I walked past the curtain through Gorilla and everybody in the company was jammed into the tunnel waiting to see me come through Gorilla because they figured the same thing. They were like, ‘Oh man, this is gonna get real. And the first person I see is chef Robert Irvine because he’s there with Gail Kim, and he looks like he just got through a Dorian Yates chest workout, and he’s just like, ‘That was amazing’ and he’s like all fired up. He’s a guy that maybe doesn’t necessarily watch a lot of pro wrestling, but it was just like it resonated with him. And then I saw Chris Masters and Chris Masters looks at me and goes, ‘Did you just hear what Punk said?’ I was like, ‘Chris, it’s me’, and he was like, ‘Oh, it is you! You’re gonna get fired dude.’ And then I just walked up. It was a weird scene. I didn’t know it was gonna become as big as it did, but I knew just based off those reactions, I knew we had something.”

