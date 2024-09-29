CM Punk Doesn’t Expect WWE Raw To Be Much Different When It Moves To Netflix

CM Punk doesn’t think we’ll see a shift in Raw’s content when the show moves to Netflix. Raw is set to debut on the platform in January, and Punk was asked if he thought the show might move into more adult-oriented territory when that happens during an interview with 103.5 KISS FM.

“From the product? I don’t think you’re going to see much difference than what it is now,” he said (per Fightful). “We’re pushing boundaries a little bit here and there. I just kind of want to temper people’s expectations because I think there is a section of the fanbase like, ‘Oh, they’re going to Netflix. There is going to be full frontal (nudity) and swearing.’ That is absolutely not the case. I think we’ve learned from the Attitude Era that you can only do that for so long before you try to outdo yourself every week and then it just becomes bad television. Every one and again you can push the envelope.”

He continued, “I think what you’re going to see in difference of what the product is now is, I think there are still going to be commercials on Netflix, I’m not 100% about that, but we might be able to fudge it to where it’s not during matches. You’re going to see maybe some play with the format of the show. I’m not 100% sure on all that. Content-wise, I don’t think you’re going to see, as much as Rhea Ripley wants to come out there and talk like an Aussie and drop a C-word here and there, I don’t think you’re going to see that.”

Punk will face Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood.