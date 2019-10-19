wrestling / News
CM Punk Says a WWE Return Would Take ‘A Very Big Bag,’ Is Open to the Idea of an Autobiography, Wants to Do a Movie With Batista
– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took part in a Reddit AMA to promote his new film, Girl on the Third Floor. During the AMA, he was asked about if a WWE return was ever possible. Below are some highlights.
CM Punk on if he could work with any actor or actress who it would be: “Dave Batista because we’re friends and we’re comfortable together and I know how big his penis is!!”
CM Punk on if his grammar slam videos will ever return: “Hey I have a secret… don’t tell anyone. Grammar Slam is COMING BACK!! NEXT WEEK!”
CM Punk on being open to an autobiography: “Yeah, for the first time ever i’m open to the idea of writing down my story!”
Punk on if a WWE return is very possible for him: “Oh of course i’m going to get asked that, no need to apologize! It’d have to be a very big bag.”
Punk on if he has plans for more tattoos: “I have so much space left – need to cover both my legs.”
Punk on his favorite keepsake or memento from wrestling: “Steve Keirn gave me the gator paw he wore around his neck as Skinner!”
