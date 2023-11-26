wrestling / News

KENTA, Matt Riddle, Mark Henry, MLB, Andrade, More React to CM Punk Returning to WWE

November 26, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Survivor Series CM Punk Returns to WWE 4, Triple H Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

CM Punk returned to WWE at the conclusion of Survivor Series on Saturday night, and the wrestling world took to X (formerly Twitter) to react. KENTA joked that he wishes Punk would create a new finisher so that he could steal that move, while Riddle joked that WWE thought he was hard to deal with. You can see reactions from Mark Henry, Andrade, Major League Baseball, and others below.

