CM Punk returned to WWE at the conclusion of Survivor Series on Saturday night, and the wrestling world took to X (formerly Twitter) to react. KENTA joked that he wishes Punk would create a new finisher so that he could steal that move, while Riddle joked that WWE thought he was hard to deal with. You can see reactions from Mark Henry, Andrade, Major League Baseball, and others below.

I wish he creates another finisher and I'm gonna steal his move as my new finisher — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) November 26, 2023

Hey @WWE you thought I was hard to deal with 😂 have fun with 0-2 @CMPunk — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) November 26, 2023

My nipples could cut glass… https://t.co/Oz0gB5no1Q — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) November 26, 2023

Biggest pop in history of wrestling when @CMPunk walked out tonight. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 26, 2023