CM Punk Recalls What Happened Right Before His WWE Return, Sharing a Moment with Stephanie McMahon

In an interview with No Contest Wrestling (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about what happened in the moments before he made his return to WWE at Survivor Series in Chicago last year. He noted he shared moments with Bayley, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and William Regal.

He said: “I don’t think people knew. I think they were piled in there because it’s the end of the show and social media people are filming winners and losers coming through the curtain. I remember being in Gorilla and all of a sudden I get bear-hugged from behind. I turn around to see who it is and it’s Bayley. She’s like, ‘I fucking knew it. As soon as they started yelling at us to clear the hallway! I knew it!’ She’s not letting go of me. Triple H is there. Stephanie (McMahon), I remember seeing and having a moment with. Somebody I haven’t seen in ten years. Somebody where people are like, ‘They hate each other.’ (William) Regal, I remember looking at Regal and him going [interesting look on face]. ‘Look at us.’ There were so many people in there. Then, I don’t know what to do. I lose my composure. All I know is, I’m coming out. I’m trying to talk to Triple H over the table and it’s so loud. They hit my music, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. What am I doing?’ He’s like, ‘Go walk to the cage.’ ‘All the way down to the cage?’ He was trying to tell me there were the two cages for babyfaces and heels for WarGames. He wanted me to walk down and stand there. In my head, I’m going all the way to the cage. We’re going back and forth and freaking out. He rips his headset off, ‘What are we doing?’ Obviously, we figured it out.“